The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the admit cards for APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 today on May 1, 2019, at sche.ap.gov.in.

APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit cards to be released today: Here’s how to download @ sche.ap.gov.in

APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit cards to be released today: Admit cards for the common entrance test (CET) for admission to graduate (APLAWCET) and postgraduate law (APPGLCET) courses 2019 were expected to be released on Wednesday evening, May 1, 2019, on the official website: sche.ap.gov.in. The exams are expected to be held on May 6, 2019, from 2 pm to 4 pm.

APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit cards 2019: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to release the admit cards for APLAWCET 2019 today on May 1, 2019, at sche.ap.gov.in.

Here’re the steps to download APLAWCET, APPGLCET 2019 admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download hall ticket’ on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number and password

Step 4: Admit cards will appear

Step 5: Download or take a printout for future use

Note: Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit cards. Results of APLAWCET and APPGLACET will be declared on May 17, 2019.

APLAWCET will be conducted in both English and Telugu, while APPGLCET will be in English only. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has said APLAWCET is designed to evaluate candidate’s general knowledge, mental ability, current affairs and aptitude to pursue law.

Exam pattern:

The exam consists of three parts. Candidates will have to answer a total of 120 questions in a 90-minute duration. The maximum mark in the exam is 120.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App