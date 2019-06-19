APOSS SSC and Intermediate July 2019: The time-table APOSS SCC and Intermediate July 2019 examinations has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Open School Society, Amravati on the official website i.e. apopenschool.org. The time table has been released in an online mode.

Candidates who will appear for the APOSS SSC and Intermediate result July 2019 examination can now visit the official website of the AP Open School Society. To download the relevant examination time table, click on the direct link to check the APOSS July 2019 SSC and Intermediate examination time table.

APOSS SSC and Intermediate July 2019 Examination Time Table: Steps to download

Candidates appearing for the APOSS SSC or Intermediate examinations in the July 2019 examination are requested to follow the simple steps to download the time table

Step 1: Go to the official website @ apopenschool.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘Time Table of SSC & Intermediate Public Examinations, July 2019’ link on the home page

Step 3: APOSS SSC and Intermediate July 2019 Examination time table will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download and save a copy of the APOSS July 2019 Examination time table for later reference.

About Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS)

The Andhra Pradesh Open School Society (APOSS) was the first State Open School to be set up in the country. APOSS was established in the year 19991 as an autonomous society that is registered under the Andhra Pradesh Public Societies Act. APOSS was established with an aim to provide pre-elementary Education through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The education is focussed primarily to school drop-outs so that Universalisation of Elementary Education (UEE) in the State can be achieved.

