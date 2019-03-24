Apple mega event on March 25: Apple is going to host an event in which the company is going to introduce its video streaming service, a news and magazine subscription service and a few more services. Apple has already launched the updated version of the iPad Mini and a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air along with iMacs and AirPods 2 just before the event scheduled on March 25.

Apple mega event on March 25: Tech giant Apple is going to host the first mega event of this year. The Apple event is scheduled on March 25, 2019, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino. The tagline of the mega event is Its Showtime. The March 25 event of Apple focuses mainly on it’s latest video streaming service and a news subscription service too. Apple has already launched the updated version of the iPad Mini and a brand new 10.5-inch iPad Air along with iMacs and AirPods 2 just before the event scheduled on March 25.

Apple mega event: India time, how to watch, date and venue

The March 25 event of Apple will be held in Cupertino at the Steve Jobs theatre. The event will start from 10:00 AM according to the Pacific Time and at 10:30 PM in the Indian Standard Time. Apple will be hosting a live stream of the March 25 event at its official website apple.com

Expectations from the Apple March 25 event:

Apple is expected to introduce its video streaming service which will focus on original content as well. as per the reports, Apple is also going to add the third-party subscription directly into Apple’s own video streaming app. The third party subscription includes Showtime, CBS, HBO, Viacom. According to the rumours, Netflix and Hulu refused Apple’s offer to be a part of its video streaming service. Apple is also working on a number of TV shows which will be starring celebrities like Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Garner. The celebrities are also invited in the mega event of Apple scheduled on March 25.

Apple is also expected to launch its new subscription service. This service will allow Apple users to access unlimited content from a site like the Wall Street Journal. The expected price of the subscription of Apple’s news and magazine subscription service is $9.99 per month.

Apple may launch the new features in Apple Pay and a credit card in partnership with Goldman Sachs. In terms of hardware, Apple has already introduced a series of updated iPads and now the company is anticipated to launch the upgraded version of the iPod touch.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More