UP D.El.Ed. 2019-2020: Application process for the UP D.El.Ed 2019-20 is going to begin from tomorrow. All the candidates who are interested for the same can apply by visiting the official website of the UP D.El.Ed., updeled.org. The last date to register for the same is July 11, 2019. Whereas, the academic session will begin on August 6, 2019.

On this, Special Secretary, Chandra Shekhar, Department of Basic Education issued orders for the age limit. As per his statement, the lower age limit of the candidates is 18 years and the upper age limit for the same is 35 years.

Important dates for UP D.El.Ed. 2019-2020:

First date to apply: June 24, 2019

Last date to apply: July 11, 2019

Last date to make payment: July 12, 2019

Last date to print application forms: July 13, 2019

Counselling starts on: July 30

Second counselling starts on: August 16, 2019, to August 26, 2019

For UP D.El.Ed., candidates are required to pay an amount of Rs 10,000 per annum and for private institutes, the fees will be Rs 41,000. According to UP D.El.Ed. website, the registration process will end on July 11, 2019, at 6:00 pm. Candidates must also know that once the application form is submitted it cannot be edited.

The allotment of the institutes to the candidates will be depending upon their marks and their merit position. During certificate verification candidates need to deposit Rs 10,000. Perhaps, candidates with at least 50 per cent marks will only be eligible for admission.

