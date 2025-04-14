Apply For Government Job, Salary Upto Rs 1.10 Lakh, Here’s How To Apply

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited has announced 171 job openings across two key mining positions — Junior Overman (Trainee) and Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I).

Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Limited has announced 171 job openings across two key mining positions — Junior Overman (Trainee) and Mining Sirdar (Selection Grade-I). The application window opens on April 15, inviting candidates to apply through the official portal nlcindia.in.

Who is eligible?

For Junior Overman (69 posts), applicants must hold a diploma in Mining Engineering, a valid Overman certificate from DGMS, and a first aid certificate.

For Mining Sirdar (102 posts), candidates must possess a Mining Sirdar certificate issued by DGMS. A diploma or degree in any discipline is required, although candidates with a Mining diploma and Overman certificate are also eligible.

When should you apply?

Applications begin April 15, 2025. The notification emphasizes early registration due to the expected volume of applicants.

Where will selected candidates be posted?

All selected candidates will be initially posted at Neyveli Mines in Tamil Nadu, one of India’s largest lignite-based industrial hubs.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why is this recruitment significant?

This recruitment drive is part of NLC’s ongoing expansion and modernization of its mining operations. It presents a lucrative opportunity for mining professionals and fresh diploma holders to enter or advance in the government sector.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to the application process:

Visit nlcindia.in Click on “Apply Online” under the careers section Register using a valid email ID and mobile number Fill out the application form carefully Upload scanned copies of documents, photo, signature, and ID proof Submit the form and download a copy for future use

Application Fees:

Junior Overman: General/OBC/EWS – ₹595 SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen – ₹295

Mining Sirdar: General/OBC/EWS – ₹486 SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen – ₹236



Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a written examination, followed by document verification and a medical fitness test.

Pay Scale:

Junior Overman (Trainee): ₹31,000 – ₹1,00,000 (S1 Grade)

Mining Sirdar (SG-I): ₹26,000 – 3% increment – ₹1,10,000 (SG1 Grade)

Must Read: FIR Against OYO In Jaipur, Inflated Bookings, ₹2.66 Crore GST Notice Spark Criminal Case