APPSC recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited for the post of town planning and building overseer in Andhra Pradesh town on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply online for the same. The candidate should be a diploma holder in DCE or LCE or LAA from Andhra Pradesh board of technical education or a degree in B.Arch/B.E/BTech (Civil) from recognised university or institute.

The application process will begin from February 19 (Tuesday) and the last date to apply is March 13, 2019. The candidates will have to appear for the computer-based test on May 21, 2019. Those who will qualify the examination will be shortlisted for the Mains exam dates. The Main examinations have not been notified yet.

APPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility



Education Qualification: The candidate should be a diploma holder in DCE or LCE or LAA from Andhra Pradesh board of technical education or a degree in B.Arch/B.E/BTech (Civil) from recognised university or institute

Age: The applicant must be atleast 18 years of age but should not more than 42 years old as on July 1, 2019, according to the official notification.

The reserved category candidates will get a relaxation up to 10 years.

Steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2019:

APPSC recruitment 2019: Pay Scale

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary at the pay scale of Rs 22,460 – Rs 66,330.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website https://psc.ap.gov.in/(S(4h2k2v4govyh3vwykseijtu3))/Default.aspx by March 27, 2019.

Step 2: Fill all the required details

Step 3: Take out a printout of the online application for future use.

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form, as any error or misinformation may lead to the cancellation of the same.

Application fee:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 250 as application fee and Rs 120 as processing fee.

