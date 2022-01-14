Online classrooms have become the new normal for students and teachers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Students now communicate with teachers over video-conferencing apps to study and keep up-to-date with their course remotely. To aid students during this time, there are several online learning and education apps, which are available for both Android and iOS devices in India. While some of these learning apps focus on general topics or are used as study aids, others are designed with specialised fields of study in mind. Additionally, education apps India help you understand concepts in interactive ways such as animated videos, which make learning more fun and intuitive than the traditional method. Some apps also come with a live class feature to help clear doubts in real-time. If you’re looking for the best online learning apps in India, here’s a list that should help you.



Khabri

India’s fastest growing vernacular audio platform targeted at the next billion internet users. Knowledge through spoken word has been the driving force for socio- economic growth for human society for ages. We, at Khabri, are committed to delivering that in the simplest format.By converting non-learning time into learning time via audio, we are fundamentally looking at upgrading the very operating system of the masses. Right from its inception, Khabri has been backed by the likes of YCombinator, GSF accelerator and many marquee entrepreneurs turned investors. Listeners can discover and consume enriching audio courses aimed at helping them prepare for government job exams. Khabri also offers creators an opportunity to create content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in audio, khabri is a big hit amongst audiences from tier II & III cities of India. It offers an exclusive array of creators who range from popular YouTubers to eminent educators. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume it offline, as well. Recently, during the pandemic, Khabri witnessed an unprecedented growth of 6x and 4x in terms of users & creators respectively. https://khabri.app/

Vedantu

Vedantu is an online learning app for students of all classes where teachers provide tuition over the internet. Even during the difficult time of the pandemic, they focus that learning should not be interrupted for students. Using the Vedantu learning app, students can access free all live classes and premium content for grades 1-12, ICSE and CBSE boards, KVPY, NTSE, IIT JEE, and NEET for 30 days. It provides teachers that include IIT graduates, Ph.D. holders, and league professionals. Parents love the benefits of individual teaching as it is completely safe and convenient due to online teaching programs. Also, there is complete freedom given to students to select their teacher as per their suitable time. https://www.vedantu.com/

Unacademy

The next online education app in India worth looking at is Unacademy. You probably would have heard about the app as it’s among the best apps for competitive exams. The Unacademy includes courses from UPSC to JEE, NEET, SSC, and Bank exams, among other things. The app helps you understand concepts with daily live classes, practice, and revision, and live mock tests. Just like BYJU’s, Unacademy is also paid, but there are few free courses as well. https://unacademy.com/

Toppr

Toppr also makes it to our online learning apps list as it includes courses for all classes across boards whether it’s ICSE, CBSE, Uttar Pradesh State Board, and Canadian Curriculum. The app helps students from classes 8th-12th learn with live classes, online classes, adaptive practice, mock tests, and live doubts. Toppr also prepares aspirants for various exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, Olympiad, AIIMS, NDA, and CA foundation. The basic subscription to Toppr starts at Rs 30,000. You can also subscribe to individual modules. https://www.toppr.com/