APPSC admit card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared that the organisation is going to release the hall ticket or the admit cards for the computer-based test (CBT) conducted to recruit research officers in Andhra Pradesh Legislature Secretariat Service. The exam for the same will be held on April 28 and April 29, 2019. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, psc.ap.gov.in. As per the official notification, candidates who will qualify the recruitment exam will be recruited in the commission. The pay scale of the candidates will be in the range of Rs 37,100 to Rs 91,450. A total of 2 vacancies are to be filled through this drive.

Steps to download the APPSC admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying hall ticket for research officer present on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the provided registration details.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it with you for future reference.

Candidates are required to take the printout of the hall ticket or the admit card to the examination centre. No candidate under any situation will be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

About APPSC:

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was established on November 1, 1956. Previously, the commission was also known as the Andhra Service Commission based on the rules of the Madras Public Service Commission. After that in 1956, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission by integrating the Andhra Public Service Commission and the Hyderabad Public Service Commission.

