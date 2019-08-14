APPSC Admit Card 2019: The admit card for APPSC Group II has been released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission.Applicants who have applied for the examination can check and download the admit card from the APPSC website, psc.ap.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29, 2019, and August 30, 2019. Candidates will require their User Id and Mobile number to download their admit card.

Steps to Check APPSC Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of the commission on psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Hall Tickets for Group-II Services for mains Examination’

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the User ID and Mobile Number to check to admit card

Step 5: Press the ‘Go’ button to proceed

Step 6: APPSC Group II Main Admit Card 2019 will display on the screen

Step 7: Download the admit card for further reference

The APPSC Admit Card will contain information such as the name of candidate, roll number, date of birth, exam, time and venue of the exam, instructions for exam day and other relevant information.



The online application process for the recruitment to fulfil 447 vacancies was started on January 10, 2019. The last date to apply online and to pay the fee amount was February 9, 2019. Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to keep a hard copy of admit card with themselves. No candidates would be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card.

