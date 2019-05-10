APPSC AEE Mains admit card 2019 @ psc.ap.gov.in: The admit card can be downloaded from the official website and those who qualified the screening exam of APPSC AEE can download it now.

APPSC AEE Mains admit card 2019 @ psc.ap.gov.in: APPSC AEE Mains admit card 2019: The APPSC or the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued the admit cards for the APPSC AEE Mains Exam 2019 on Friday, May 9, 2019. All the candidates who have qualified the Screening Exam of APPSC AEE can download the admit cards for the APPSC AEE Mains 2019 by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, psc.ap.gov.in. All the candidates will get all the important details regarding the venue, time and date of the APPSC AEE Mains 2019 examination.

APPSC AEE Mains admit card 2019 @ psc.ap.gov.in: Steps to download the APPSC AEE Mains Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying APPSC AEE Mains Admit Card 2019 Download present on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open.

Step 4: Fill all the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: After entering the credentials, press the submit button.

Step 6: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the admit card.

Step 8: Take a print out of the admit card and keep a copy of it with you.

Andhra Pradesh PSC mains exam for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) will be conducted on May 14 and May 15, 2019. The main exam will be objective type and consist of three papers including paper one, paper two and paper three. Paper one comprises questions from general studies, on the other hand, paper two and paper three will hold questions from an engineering degree.

Each paper will consist of 150 questions and each of them will contain 1 mark. There will be negative marking for each wrong answer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer. APPSC is organising the exam for the recruitment to the post of AEE for 309 vacancies.

