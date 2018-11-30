Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released its official notification for the post of assistant executive engineers. There are a total of 309 vacancies in various departments. Applicants can apply online at the official website of the APPSC @ psc.ap.gov.in. As the official notification is released, the application forms will be available at the website from December 3 and the last date of submission is December 24. The pay scale for the post of assistant executive engineers is from Rs 37,100 – 91,450.

APPSC AEE recruitment 2018: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released its official notification for the post of assistant executive engineers. There are a total of 309 vacancies in various departments. Applicants can apply online at the official website of the APPSC @ psc.ap.gov.in.

As the official notification is released, the application forms will be available at the website from December 3 and the last date of submission is December 24. The pay scale for the post of assistant executive engineers is from Rs 37,100 – 91,450.

Eligibility

The applicant must hold an engineering degree for the post they are applying for.

For example- An applicant is registering for assistant executive civil engineer in Resources Department, he or she should have B.Tech degree in civil engineering from a recognized university or institute.

Age limit:

1. Minimum age: 18 years

2. Maximum age: 42 years

Subject to notification there will be age relaxation up to five years for SC/ST and OBCs category.

Pwd candidates or Physically handicapped applicant will be given 10 years relaxation

NCC and ex-servicemen applicant will get 3 years of relaxation and Andhra Pradesh employees will get 5 years of relaxation.

Fee Payment:

For the SC/ST/OBC and reserved category the registration amount is of Rs 120. The Application processing fee is of Rs 250 and the examination fee is of Rs 120. The aspirants are advised to refer to the detailed notification on the official website of APPSC @ appsc.ap.gov.in for further details of the posts as well as application instructions.

Latest Vacancies:

Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (Civil) – 58

Water Resource (Civil) – 45

Panchayat raj & Rural Development Engineering Services – 32

Roads & Buildings Engineering Services (Civil) – 25



Water Resource (Mechanical) – 05

