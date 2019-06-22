APPSC answer key 2019: The Andhra Pradesh PSC has released the answer key for Forest Beat Officer, Assistant Beat Officer on psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the Answer Keys by following the steps given below.

APPSC answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 20, 2019. Candidates can access the answer keys from the official website -psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can check the answer keys and file objections against any wrong answers through the official website of the APPSC. The commission has scheduled the last date for submission of the objections till June 28.

The recruitment examination for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on June 16, 2019. According to reports, there are 17 Forest Beat Officers and 9 Assistant Beat Officers vacancies for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the Commission.

Here’s the direct link to the official website of APPSC – http://psc.ap.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App