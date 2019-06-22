APPSC answer key 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer on June 20, 2019. Candidates can access the answer keys from the official website -psc.ap.gov.in.
Candidates can check the answer keys and file objections against any wrong answers through the official website of the APPSC. The commission has scheduled the last date for submission of the objections till June 28.
The recruitment examination for the posts of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer was conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission on June 16, 2019. According to reports, there are 17 Forest Beat Officers and 9 Assistant Beat Officers vacancies for which this recruitment drive is being conducted by the Commission.
Here’s the direct link to the official website of APPSC – http://psc.ap.gov.in/