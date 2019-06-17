The APPSC commission will recruit 430 vacancies for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat officer out of which 313 vacancies will be for Forest Beat Officer and 91 vacancies for Assistant Beat Officer. Recently on 16 June 2019, Exams for APPSC Forest Beat Officer and the assistant Beat officer was held all over the state.

APPSC Answers Key 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will soon be releasing the answer key 2019 for the Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer post. APPSC has now given the opportunity to the student to check their marks after pursuing the exam, as per the APPSC reports, appeared candidates will be able to check set- wise answer keys through APPSC official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

Recently on 16 June 2019, Exams for APPSC Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer was held all over the state. Whereas, APPSC reports states that, a total of 70139 candidates had applied for the post and 45694 candidates had downloaded their hall tickets, out of which 39123 (approx 85.61%) had appeared for the screening test held at 161 venues across Andhra Pradesh.

Here’s the Process To download APPSC Answers Key 2019 of Forest Beat Officer And Assistant Beat Officer examination 2019:

Visit the APPSC official website psc.ap.gov.in

Click on download APPSC Forest Beat Officer And Assistant Beat Officer answer key 2019.

Candidates are required to click on the set-wise link provided on the website

Then, a PDF will open

Candidates will be able to download the answer keys and take a print for future reference.

Also Read: KTET admit card 2019: Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test hall tickets to release today on ktet.kerala.gov.in, check steps to download

However, after that applied aspirants will have to face three rounds for APPSC Forest Beat Officer. The crew of APPSC Will conduct prelims exam, main exam and preliminary exam. After the selection procedure officials will announce the selected candidates

Preliminary Examination Mains Examination Physical Measurements

The commission will recruit 430 vacancies for the post of Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer out of which 313 vacancies will be for forest Beat Officer and 91 vacancies for Assistant Beat Officer.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App