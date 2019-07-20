The result of APPSC Panchayat Secretary Prelims exam Group 3 has been declared by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The exam result has been announced in the PDF form online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result through the login window. To check, the results candidates are required to go on to the official website of APPSC that is psc.ap.gov.in.

While checking the result candidates must enter their login details after clicking on the result link on the official website of APPSC. The APPSC Panchayat Secretary Prelims Exam was held on April 21 for 1051 vacancies. Candidates can also check cut off list for all the categories along with their exam result. The date of APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam has been rescheduled from August 2 to August 26, 2019.

The Panchayat Secretary Prelims Exam contains the name, roll numbers, marks and qualifying status of the candidates. It should be noted that the only those candidates who cleared the Prelims exam can go for the Main exam which will be conducted on August 26, 2019.

The APPSC Prelims exam was conducted offline. The question paper contained 150 questions of one mark each and 0.33 marks were deducted for each wrong answer. This test is conducted to take candidates as Panchayat Secretary. The exam is conducted in two states- Prelims and Mains. Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared 1051 vacancies for the post of Panchayat Secretary.

