APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019: The hall tickets for the APPSC FRO Mains Exam 2019 has been released on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. Steps to download the Admit Cards have been mentioned in this article below.

APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has released the APPSC FRO Admit Card 2019, APPSC FRO Hall Ticket 2019, APPSC FRO Call Letter 2019, Andhra Pradesh APPSC FRO Exam 2019 Admit Cards for the upcoming APPSC FRO Mains 2019 exam on its official website today, October 3, 2019. The admit cards are now available for download on the APPSC official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates appearing in the APPSC Mains 2019 for Forest Ranger Officer posts are advised to download their respective admit cards by following the instructions given below.

Andhra Pradesh APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019: How to download?

Candidates are advised to log into the official website – psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Exam 2019 admit card link

admit card link On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your registration number and click on submit

The APPSC Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for future use

Here’s the link to download the Admit Card directly: APPSC Forest Range Officer Mains Admit Card 2019

Meanwhile, the APPSC FRO Mains 2019 has been scheduled to be conducted on the following dates – October 22, 23, 24 this year. Only those who have been shortlisted from the APPSC FRO Prelims 2019 will be eligible to appear in the APPSC FRO Mains 2019 examination.

Moreover, the APPSC FRO Prelims was conducted by the authority at various examination centres on May 28, 2019, and the APPSC FRO Prelims 2019 results were announced on September 18, 2019, on the official website of the authority.

