APPSC group 1 mains: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) recruitment examination for the post of group 1 services has been postponed, as per the latest notification psc.ap.gov.in . APPSC group 1 Mains recruitment was scheduled to be conducted in the month of June, however, as per the latest notice, the exam will be conducted in December 2019. The APPSC group 1 exam will begin on December 12 and ended on December 23, 2019.

Language of the papers are Telugu or English which will be required for qualifying the exam. The qualifiers of the preliminary screening test conducted on June 26 are eligible to appear for the exam. One can download the notice on the exams from the official website. The examinations will be conducted in seven offline sessions. Candidates will have to choose the medium of instruction. Their attempt for their exam will be valued with reference to that medium only.

Minimum qualifying marks for the selection process are 40 per cent for OCs, 35 per cent for BCs, and 30 per cent for SCs, STs and PHs. The qualifiers of the mains exam will be called for an interview after which the final selection list will be released.

APPSC has released the short notification for the revised schedule. APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2018 will be conducted on December 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23 in 2019. Screening Test was held on May 26, 2019 for the notification.

A total number of 167 vacancies are on offer. Selection for candidates for the appointment to the posts will be based on the merit in the Main Written examination (Conventional) followed by oral test (Interview).

