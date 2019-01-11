APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2019: The admit card for the Grade-I level of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has been released on the official website. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. Out of the 169 vacant posts, 44 are carried over and 125 are fresh vacancies for the post.

APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has begun the application process on the official website psc.ap.gov.in to fill 169 vacancies for 19 posts. The recruitment notification has been released for the Grade-I level. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. The application process will end on January 28, 2019. Out of the 169 vacant posts, 44 are carried over and 125 are fresh vacancies. These vacancies will be filled by written exams. According to the official notification, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 10, 2019. The shortlisted candidates are eligible to apply for the main exam. The main examination will be held from June 10 to 22, 2019.

APPSC Grade I recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

Deputy Collector – 30

Assistant commissioner – 8

Deputy superintendent of Police – 28

Deputy Superintendent of Jails – 2

District fire officer – 1

Assistant treasury or assistant accounts officer – 13

Regional transport officer – 5

Assistant prohibition and excise superintendent – 11

Mandal Parishad Development officer – 48

District Registrar – 1

District Employment Officer – 2

Deputy Registrar – 2

District Tribal welfare officer – 1

District social welfare officer – 1

District BC welfare officer – 1

District panchayat officer – 1

Municipal commissioner grade – II – 1

Administrative officer / lay secretary and treasurer – 6

Assistant audit officer – 7

APPSC grade I recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates need to be at least 21 years of age to apply for the post of a district fire officer and district fire officer. The candidates who have attained the age of 18 years can apply for the job.

