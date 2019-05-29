APPSC Group 1 Screening Test 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 1 provisional answer keys 2019 for the screening test (Paper I & II) on the official website @ psc.ap.gov.in. The examination was held on May 26, 2019. The answer keys have been released in a PDF format. The correct keys of APPSC Group I screening test are mentioned along with the question papers.

The candidates can check and download the answer keys as compared to their probable marks in the exam.

In case of discrepancies in the provisional answer key or question paper, they can file their objections against the respective questions or answers. For this, they can submit the objections, in the prescribed format from May 28 to June 10, 2019, till 5 pm.

The candidates can also submit the hard copy of the challenged answer keys along with the self-attested copy of the admit card.

Once the objections reach the commission office, the officials will verify the authenticity of the objections. They will release the final answer keys for the screen test. After releasing the final answer key, the candidates cannot raise the objections any further.

Once the APPSC Group I release the final answer key, the authority will declare the result for the screening test in the month of June.

APPSC Group I exam is held for Prelims, Mains and Interview.

The candidates who will qualify the Prelims exam will be shortlisted for taking the Mains exam. While the candidates secured the cut off marks in the Mains exam, she will have to appear in the Interview.

