APPSC Group 2 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released its official notification for inviting applicants to fill up Group 2 vacant posts. Aspirants who are willing to work for the commission can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) @ psc.ap.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to fill in forms is January 31, 2019.
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Important Dates
- Date of Application portal link opening : January 01, 2019
- Date of Application portal link closing: January 31, 2019
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Vacancy Details
Fresh Posts and carried forward posts
Non – Executive Posts: 198 Posts
Executive posts: 138 Posts
Non – Executive Posts: 94 Posts
Executive posts: 16 Posts
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit
18 years to 42 years
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Fee Details
Applicants have to pay a sum of Rs 250/- as application fee and Rs 80/- as examination fee. The paper will be conducted in CBT- computer-based test format. If by any chance any candidate fails to be present at the exam center, he/she will be disqualified of the candidature. Applicants are advised to check the official notification by clicking here- official notification.
Leave a Reply