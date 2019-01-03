APPSC Group 2 2019: Applicants have to pay a sum of Rs 250/- as application fee and Rs 80/- as examination fee. The paper will be conducted in CBT- computer-based test format. If by any chance any candidate fails to be present at the exam center, he/she will be disqualified of the candidature. Applicants are advised to check the official notification by clicking here- official notification.

APPSC Group 2 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released its official notification for inviting applicants to fill up Group 2 vacant posts. Aspirants who are willing to work for the commission can apply for the vacant posts through the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) @ psc.ap.gov.in. As per the official notification, the last date to fill in forms is January 31, 2019.

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Important Dates

Date of Application portal link opening : January 01, 2019

Date of Application portal link closing: January 31, 2019

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Vacancy Details

Fresh Posts and carried forward posts

Non – Executive Posts: 198 Posts

Executive posts: 138 Posts

Non – Executive Posts: 94 Posts

Executive posts: 16 Posts

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit

18 years to 42 years

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group 2 Notification 2019 Fee Details

Applicants have to pay a sum of Rs 250/- as application fee and Rs 80/- as examination fee. The paper will be conducted in CBT- computer-based test format. If by any chance any candidate fails to be present at the exam center, he/she will be disqualified of the candidature. Applicants are advised to check the official notification by clicking here- official notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More