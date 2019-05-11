APPSC Group 2 answer keys 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has finally released the Group 2 combined civil services examination answer keys on its official website. The students can directly go to psc.ap.gov.in and download the answer keys to evaluate their performance in the examination.

APPSC Group 2 answer keys 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has finally released the Group 2 combined civil services examination answer keys on its official website. The students can directly go to psc.ap.gov.in and download the answer keys to evaluate their performance in the examination. As per the data acquired, a total of 2,95,036 candidates sat for the examination who were willing to get hired for the vacant positions. From this, only 2,28,263 candidates downloaded their admit cards and only 1,77,876 (77.92 percent) actually appeared for the examination.

The screening test took place at 727 centers across 13 districts in the state and welcomed students from all over. The offline screening test by APPSC was organized on May 5, 2019. The recruitment drive to fill 446 vacancies facilitated The preliminary examination. The candidates who passed the preliminary examination will be selected to Mains in 1:12 ratio. The candidates should note that a CBT will be organized in order to shortlist candidates on 18 and 19th of July 2019.

As the answer key has already been released now, we have mentioned the easy and simple ways to download it. Take a look!

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Find and click ‘Initial Key NOTIFICATION NO.25/2018, DATE.31/12/2018 – GROUP-II SERVICES’ note present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the relevant answer keys link

Step 5: Check, download the answer key and if needed, take a print out

After the answer key, the candidates are free to raise objections, But these objections will be received till only May 16 by 5 pm. The candidates who want to file an objection should also note that the objections will be accepted only in a hard copy format and would not be taken in email, WhatsApp, SMS, Phone or any other mode. Before the last date of raising objections passes, the candidates should carefully evaluate it and file their issues, following the prescribed format.

