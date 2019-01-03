APPSC Group 2 Prelims: The applications for group 2 combined civil services exam has been invited on the official website of The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission, psc.ap.gov.in. the interested candidates are requested to apply for the same.

APPSC Group 2 Prelims: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited the applications for group 2 combined civil services exam, as per the official notification on the official website, psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment notification is issued to fill a total of 446 vacancies. The APPSC Group 2 prelims exam is scheduled to take place on May 5, 2019. However, the mains examination will take place on July 18 and 19, 2019.

The application process of the recruitment examination will take place from January 10, 2019 onwards. The last date to apply is January 31, 2019.

APPSC Group 2 notification: post wise vacancy details –

A total of 446 posts are vacant. Out of which, there are total 110 posts are vacant. Among them, the Executive posts are 16, non-executive posts are 94. Besides this, there are total fresh vacancies of 336, Executive posts are 138 non-executive posts are 198.

Application fee structure

During registration, an application fee of Rs 250 and an additional examination fee of Rs 80 are required to pay by the candidates. From January 10, the registration link will be live from January 10 onwards. Relaxation will be allowed to the candidates who belong to the reserved category including ex-servicemen, SC, ST, OBC etc.

APSSC Educational Qualification

A Graduation degree from any recognised University or Institue.

APSSC Eligibility Criteria (As on July 1, 2018)

The minimum age limit of the candidate is 18 years. However, the maximum age limit is 42 years.

Subjects covered for the Screen Test

The screen test will cover the subjects like General Studies and Mental Ability, Social and Cultural History of Andhra Pradesh and Indian Constitution and Planning and Economy. The total marks allotted for the test is 150.

Meanwhile, the APSSC released a notification related to Junior Lecturer posts on the official website. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the mentioned above website before February 8, 2019. There a total number of 200 fresh vacancies. Out of which, there are 37 carry forward vacancies.

The main examination will take place in the month of July 2019. The age limit of the candidates is 18 to 42 years. However, there is an age relaxation for reserved category candidates according to the official notification.

The application fee for SC, ST, BC, PH & ex-servicemen is Rs 120. For general and OBC category is Rs 370. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written examination and Oral test. For more information, the candidates are requested to keep a regular check on the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More