APPSC Group 2 Screening Test Result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission or APPSC has declared the APPSC Group 2 Screening Test Result 2019 on the official website – psc.ap.gov.in today, July 26, 2019. All those candidates who have appeared in the APPSC Group 2 Screening Test 2019 conducted by the Commission can now check their respective results on the official website.

The APPSC Group 2 exam 2019 was held at various examination centres on May 5, this year. Candidates are advised to download the final cut off list by following the simple steps given below.

How to download the APPSC Group 2 Result 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official site of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in.

On the home page, click on the Result Link

Candidates will be directed to a new page where they will have to enter their registration details

Now, click on the submit button

The APPSC Group 2 Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the APPSC Group 2 Result for reference in future

Candidates must note that those who have qualified the screening test will have to appear for APPSC Group 2 main examination to be held by the Commission soon. This year, a total of 6195 candidates have been declared qualified in the screening test. The candidates are advised to keep an eye on the APPSC official website for details regarding the APPSC main examination that will be updated soon by the Commission.

Direct link to download result and check the cut off: APPSC Group 2 Result, Cut off 2019

