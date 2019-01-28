The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the last date for the online application of the 1051 vacancies of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV). Now, the new date is January 29, 2019, with the last date for online fee payment being January 28, 2019, till 11:59 PM. Earlier the last date was January 26, 2019.

Now the willing candidates can apply for the posts till January 29, 2019, with the last date for online fee payment being January 28, 2019 till 11:59PM.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on Monday extended the last date to apply for the 1051 vacancies of Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV). Now the willing candidates can apply for the posts till January 29, 2019, with the last date for online fee payment being January 28, 2019 till 11:59PM. Earlier the last date was January 26, 2019.

The eligible candidates can apply now, today, or the online application will close. As for the eligibility, any Indian citizen of a minimum of18 years of age and a maximum of 42 years as on 01.07.2018 can apply. This means that anyone who was born after 2nd July 1976 and not after 1st July 2000 can apply.

For the educational qualification, a candidate must be a graduate from any Government recognized University in India or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

SELECTION PROCESS

There is a possibility that one offline test will be taken if the number of the online application exceeds more than 25000. This offline screening test will be held on 21 April 2019.

Those who qualify the offline screening test will be eligible for the Online Mains Test. This will be a Computer Based Test and the tentative date for the exam is 2nd August 2019.

After the CBT, merit list of the shortlisted candidates will be released.

EXAM PATTERN

In the screening test, there will be 2 tests of 75 marks each. One will be General Studies and Mental Ability and the other will be Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas with special reference to Andhra Pradesh. Both will contain 75 questions and the duration of each exam will be 75 minutes each.

As for the Computer Based Test, there will also be 2 test but of 150 marks each. First will be General Studies and Mental Ability and the other will be Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas with special reference to Andhra Pradesh.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More