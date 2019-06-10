APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Exam 2019: The final answer key for the APPSC Panchayat Secretary has been released. Candidates can get the answer key by visiting the official website of APPSC, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Group 3 Exam 2019: The revised answer key for the Panchayat secretary Group 3 examination is expected to be released soon by the Andhra Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC). After the release of the APPSC group 3 revised answer key, all the candidates can access and download the same by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public service commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in.

According to the latest reports, a total number of 4,95,526 candidates have applied for the post of the Panchayath Secretary and approximately 3,89,014 candidates have downloaded their admit cards or hall tickets out of which, around 75.82 per cent or you can say 2,94,966 candidates have appeared for the screening test. The screening test was organised by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) on April 21, 2019, at 1320 different centres across the state.

Steps to download the APPSC Panchayath Secretary revised answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying APPSC Panchayat Secretary revised answer key 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided username and password in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: The APPSC group 3 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key.

Step 8: Take a print out of the answer key for future reference.

Previously, the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) issued the provisional answer key for the Panchayat secretary recruitment exam which was held on April 26, 2019. all the candidates got time till May 2, 2019, in order to raise any sort of objection against the provisional answer key.

