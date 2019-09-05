APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam 2019: The answer keys of Panchayat Secretary main exam held on August 26, 2019 have been released on the official website. Candidates can check the instructions to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam 2019 answer keys given below.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam 2019 Answer Keys: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has published the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam answer keys along with the response sheet on its official website. All those who had appeared in the examination can check their answer keys on the official website of APPSC – https://psc.ap.gov.in. According to the reports, the Panchayat Secretary main exam was conducted by the Commission at various examination centres on August 26, 2019.

How to check and download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Main Exam 2019 Answer Keys?

Candidates need to log into the official website of APPSC – https://psc.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates can search for the link that reads, “Keys and Objection”

Click on the link and wait

Candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, click on the Initial Key links (Published on 04/09/2019) that say, “General Studies & Mental ability” or “Rural Development and Problems in Rural Areas”

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and tally your answers

take a print out for reference if necessary

Moreover, candidates can raise objections against any answer key they want. According to the notification released by the Commission on its official website, the last date for filing of objections through the official portal has been scheduled for September 12, 2019, latest by 5:00 PM. Reports also say that objections sent after the last date or closure of the process will not be entertained by the commission.

Meanwhile, a total of 14175 candidates qualified in the preliminary examination conducted by the Commission in April. Those who cleared the prelims were eligible to sit for the main exam held in August this year. This recruitment drive is being conducted for 1051 vacancies, which was announced by the Commission through a notification on its official website.

