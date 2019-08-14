APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Admit Card 2019 will be soon released on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the instructions to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Hall Ticket 2019 given below.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Hall Ticket 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is going to release the admit cards for the upcoming APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Exam 2019 on the official website of the authority – psc.ap.gov.in. All those who had filled the application forms for the recruitment to the vacant posts are advised to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Hall Ticket 2019 from the website with the help of the instructions given in this article.

According to reports, the admit cards were supposed to be released on August 13, however, the link to download the hall ticket has not been activated yet by the authority. The candidates who have cleared the fist stage of the recruitment examination i.e. the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Prelims 2019 are only eligible to appear in the Mains examination.

How to download the admit cards for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains 2019?

Candidates need to log into the official website of APPSC

On the homepage, click on the link to download the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Admit Cards 2019

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new page

Here, enter the details such as the registration number and date of Birth to access the admit card

On submitting the detaiuls, the APPSC Panchayat Secretary Mains Hall Tickets 2019 will be displayed

Download the admit card or hall ticket for the examination

Take a print out for reference in future

APPSC will conduct the Panchayat Secretary Mains Exam on 26 August this year. All the candidates should note the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the Panchayat Secretary Exam, without the same candidates will not be allowed to participate in the Main Exam. Candidates can now download their APPSC Panchayat Secretary admit card from the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App