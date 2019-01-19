APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: The application process for the post of Panchayat Secretary is soon going to close through the official website. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms must log into the official website and complete the process now.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: The application process for various vacant positions in the Panchayat department at the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is going to close today, January 19, 2019 and candidates who have not yet submitted their application form may do the same by visiting the official website – psc.ap.gov.in. Meanwhile, the APPSC has released a notification inviting applications for 1051 vacancies through its official site. Interested candidates can check and download the notification on the official website.

Moreover, candidates who want to apply for the posts must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria. candidates should have a graduate degree from a UGC recognised university or institution. The age limit for being eligible to apply is the age 18 years and above, however, they should not have crossed 42 years as on the last date for submission of the applications.

Important Dates for AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018:

Online application start date: December 27, 2018

Last date to submit online application: January 19, 2019

According to reports, a written exam will be conducted by the Commission on August 2, 2019 for the recruitment and candidates must qualify in the same to be eligible for appointment to the posts.

How to apply for APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018?

Log into the official website of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018 Notification” and click on it on the homepage

A pdf will open

Go through the pdf and follow the instructions for the application process

Candidates should fill up the application on the prescribed format and click on submit

Direct link to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission: psc.ap.gov.in

