APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: The APPSC has released a notification for 1,051 vacancies.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: The interested candidates who are applying for various vacancies in the Panchayat department at the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), according to the latest notification, the last date to apply for the same are January 19, 2019. The candidates are requested to apply for the same through the official website, psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC has released a notification for 1,051 vacancies. This includes several posts at the Panchayat secretary post in December 2018. The candidates will appear for a written recruitment exam for the posts. The exam will be held on August 2, 2019.

Vacancy details of APPSC Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018

Total vacant posts: 1,051

Educational qualification:

A minimum graduate or an educational institution recognised by UGC.

Age Limit:

The age limit between (18- 42) years. he should born between July 2, 1976 to July 1, 2000.

Application fees

The general/ OBC category candidates will have to pay application fees. the Amount is Rs 250, while Rs 80 for reserve category candidates.

AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Important Dates

Online application starts: December 27, 2018

Apply online last date: January 19, 2019.

How to apply:

The interested candidates can apply through official website till January 19, 2019.

The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 16,4 00 – Rs 49,870.

The selected candidates will get a pay of Rs 16,4 00 – Rs 49,870. The interested candidates are advised to check the official website, regularly.





