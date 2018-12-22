AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of 1051 Panchayat secretary. The application process will begin from December 27, 2018, and the last date to apply for the application form of AP Panchayat Secretary is January 19, 2019. The selected candidates will be in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870.

AP Panchayat Secretary recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of 1051 Panchayat secretary. The application process will begin from December 27, 2018, and the last date to apply for the application form of AP Panchayat Secretary is January 19, 2019. The selected candidates will be in the scale of pay of Rs.16,400 – Rs. 49,870. The candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. The candidates should be between 18 to 42 years of age (as on July 1, 2018). However, the upper age limit in case of SC/ST/BC candidates has been relaxed by 5 years; PWD candidates by 10 years.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test which is scheduled to be held on August 2, 2019. The test will be conducted in online mode. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the commission’s website so that they can get all the updates regarding the recruitment. Candidates can also download the official notification from here. Before applying for the post, an applicant shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s website.

District-wise vacancies:

Carried Forward (CF)

Srikakulam (7), Vizianagaram (1), Visakhapatnam (2), East Godavari (12), West Godavari (4), Krishna (3), Guntur (2), Prakasam (5), Nellore (1), Chittoor (7), Ananthapuramu (3), Kurnool (2), Kadapa (2)

Fresh

Srikakulam (105), Vizianagaram (119), Visakhapatnam (105), East Godavari (92), West Godavari (21), Krishna (19), Guntur (48), Prakasam (167), Nellore (62), Chittoor (134), Ananthapuramu (38), Kurnool (88)

Payment of fees:

The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 while the fee for reserved category candidates is Rs 80.

Educational qualification:

Candidate applying for the post must have passed the Degree from any recognised university in India.

