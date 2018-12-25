APPSC Recruitment 2019: Applications are invited for over 1,051 vacancies at Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission through its official website. Candidates can check the details given here before applying to the post from December 27, 2018.

APPSC Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of interested and eligible candidates for the posts vacant in Panchayat department. The notification has been released on the official website of the APPSC and it says that there are over 1,051 vacancies against the posts which will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can check the advertisement carefully and start applying through the prescribed format on or before the last for submission of the applications i.e. on January 19, 2019. Meanwhile, candidates should note that the application process will be opened from December 27, 2018.

APPSC Recruitment 2018-19: Vacancy details

Total posts: 1,051

Name of the post:

Panchayat Secretary

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants must be a graduate from a recognised university or institute.

Age limit for the posts:

All applicants should fall in between the age group of 18 to 42 years as on the last date for submission of the applications. Reserved category candidates will, however, get age relaxation as per the government guidelines.

For more details, candidates can log into the official website of APPSC – psc.ap.gov.in

