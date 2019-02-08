The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for more than 400 lecturer posts on its official @ psc.ap.gov.in. The interested and eligible applicants can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply for APPSC recruitment 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for more than 400 lecturer posts. The APPSC has invited the applications on its official website @ psc.ap.gov.in. The notification is to fill the vacant posts of lecturer in Government Polytechnic Colleges (Engineering and Non-Engineering). The interested and eligible applicants can apply online through the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Commission @ psc.ap.gov.in. As per the reports, APPSC there are a total of 405 vacancies out of which 95 are carry forwarded and 310 are fresh vacant posts.

According to the APPSC website, the official link for APPSC Group 2 posts will be activated till February 27, 2019, but the last day apply for APPSC lecturer jobs is February 26, 2019. The last day has been reserved for the officials only. The APPSC has invited the applications in the online mode, but if received more than 25000 applications, then it will conduct a screening test in offline mode to shortlist the candidates. The reports say that the main examination will be conducted on the computer-based test (CBT) in the month of July 2019.

The candidates can follow the simple steps mentioned below to apply online for the APPSC Group 2 lecturer posts @ psc.ap.gov.in.

Here are the steps to apply for APPSC recruitment 2019:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission @ psc.ap.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads APPSC recruitment 2019. Enter the candidate details. Make the online payment of Rs 250. Save and download the applicant receipt and registration number.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More