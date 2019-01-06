APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 308 lectures in government degree colleges located across the state. As per official schedule, the application process will begin on February 5 and the last to submit the application is February 26.

APPSC recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has issued a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 308 lectures in government degree colleges located across the state. As per official schedule, the application process will begin on February 5 and the last to submit the application is February 26. Late applications will not be entertained. The last day to pay fees for the examination is February 25. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written and oral test. The application fee for the general category students is Rs 250 while they are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 120. There will be no fee for SC/ST/PH/Women candidates of any community.

The main examination will be conducted in online mode while the screening test will be held through the computer-based test on May 21 and 22. The candidates must be between 18 to 42 years of age to successfully apply for the recruitment. The candidates are advised to visit the Commission’s website regularly to keep himself/herself update until the completion of the recruitment process.

Educational qualification:

Good academic record with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent Grade of B in the 7 point scale with letter grades O, A, B, C, D, E & F at the Master’s Degree level, in the relevant subject, obtained from the Universities recognized in India.

