APPSC Recruitment 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has postponed the Group 1 screening test to May 26. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place on March 31, 2019, as per the latest update of APPSC. APPSC Group 1 screening test will be conducted in the forenoon and afternoon session on the prescribed date. The registered and eligible candidates will be issued with APPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2019 to appear for the exam.

APPSC which conducts the examination may release the hall ticket for the screening test in May 2019. To download the hall ticket, the interested candidates will have to enter the user ID/registration number and password in the login window available on the official website – psc.ap.gov.in.

The screening test of APPSC Group 1 consists of two papers – I and II.

The Paper I General Studies will consist of four parts – A, B, C, D. Each part carries 30 marks. In the Paper II that is General Aptitude which consists of two parts -A and B carry 60 marks. The Total marks allotted to the preliminary exam is 240. The qualifiers of the APPSC Group 1 screening test will be selected for the next round of selection process.

The Mains exam part 1 is expected to be held on June 10 to 22, 2019. The Commission conducts Group 1 exam for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Assistant Prohibition & Excise Superintendent, Deputy Collectors, District Fire Officers, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax etc.

Preliminary Examination (Screening Test) will be held all District Centres. However, the Commission reserves the right either to increase or decrease the number of Centres.

