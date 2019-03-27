APPSC recruitment 2019: Applications are been invited for the posts of 430 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer under Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The eligible can apply to the post till today. Interested candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official website-psc.ap.gov.in.

APPSC recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited candidates for the posts of 430 Forest Beat Officer and Assistant Beat Officer. The eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before March 27, 2019. Candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official website-psc.ap.gov.in.

Important Dates:

• March 5, 2019: Starting date of the online application

• March 27, 2019: Last date of the submission of the application

• March 26, 2019: Last date for the payment of the fee

• May 26, 2019: Date of Screening test

Vacancy Details and Salary:

Total Vacancies: 430

Fresh vacancies

Forest Beat Officer- 313-Rs. 16,400-49,870/-

Assistant Beat Officer- 91- Rs. 15,030 -46,060/-

Carried Forward Vacancies

Forest Beat Officer-17 -Rs.16,400 – 49,870/-

Assistant Beat Officer-09- Rs. 15,030 -46,060/-

Educational qualification:

• Candidates should have passed Intermediate Examination or any correspondent from a recognized educational institution by the State Government, University or other competent authority.

Candidates are requested to visit the official website for more details.

Written Examination pattern:

• Writing an essay in English or Telugu or

Urdu (Descriptive type)- 50 marks, 30 min

• Paper-1 General Studies & Mental Ability

(Objective type)- 100 Marks, 100 min

• Paper-2 General Science and General Mathematics (SSC standard)

(Objective type)-100 Marks, 100 min

Total-200 marks

General Mathematics syllabus:

• ARITHMETIC: Number System-Natural numbers, Integers, Rational and Real numbers, Fundamental

operations, addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, Square roots, Decimal fractions.

Unitary method-time and distance, time and work, percentages, applications to simple and

compound interest, profit and loss, ratio and proportion, variation.

Elementary Number Theory – Division algorithm. Prime and composite numbers. Tests of divisibility

by 2,3,4,5,9 and 11. Multiples and factors. Factorisation Theorem. H.C.F. and L.C.M. Euclidean

algorithm. Logarithms to base 10, laws of logarithms, use of logarithmic tables.

• ALGEBRA: Basic Operations, simple factors, Remainder Theorem, H.C.F., L.C.M. Theory of

polynomials, solutions of quadratic equations, the relation between its roots and coefficients. Simultaneous linear equations in two unknowns – analytical and graphical solutions. Simultaneous linear inequations in two variables and their solutions. ce

• TRIGONOMETRY: Simple trigonometric identities. Use of trigonometric tables.

Simple cases of heights and distances.

• GEOMETRY: Lines and angles, Plane and plane figures, Theorems on (i) Properties of angles at a

point, (ii) Parallel lines, (iii) Sides and angles of a triangle, (iv) Congruence of triangles, (v) Similar

triangles, (vi) Concurrence of medians and altitudes, (vii) Properties of angles, sides and diagonals

of a parallelogram, rectangle and square, (viii) Circles and its properties including tangents and

normals, (ix) Loci.

• MENSURATION: Areas of squares, rectangles, parallelograms, triangle and circle. Areas of figures

which can be split up into these figures (Field Book), Surface area and volume of cuboids, lateral

surface and volume of right circular cones and cylinders, surface area and volume of spheres.

• STATISTICS: Collection and tabulation of statistical data, Graphical representation frequency

polygons, histograms, bar charts, pie charts etc. Measures of central tendency.

Age Limit(max-min):

• 18 -30 Years

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can apply to the post by visiting the official website-psc.ap.gov.in

