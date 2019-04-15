APPSC Recruitment 2019: Panchayat secretary screen test Group 3 admit card will be released by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today, April 15, 2019 on the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The interested ones can download their admit card from the official website.

The online application for APPSC Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) notification 2019 had been filed already in the month of January 2019. With this recruitment drive, a total of 11,051 posts were to be filled. The candidates will be paid a pay scale of Rs 16,400 – 49,870 from the candidates. Screen test will held on April 21, 2019. The main examination is scheduled to be held on August 02, 2019.

APPSC admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which displays “Download Admit Card /Hall ticket for APPSC Panchayat Secretary Screening Test Hall Ticket 2019”

Step 3: A new window will be displayed where candidates enter id/reference id and date of birth.

Step 4: After entering all the details submit it and Admit Card will appear.

Step 5: Take out a print out of your admit card. Save a copy for future use.

The screen tests for APPSC Panchayat Secretary posts will be conducted for 150 marks. There will be 150 questions with negative marking. 1/3rd marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The qualifiers of the screen test will be eligible to appear for the mains exam.

