APPSC recruitment notification 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications to recruit 24 Forest Range Officers that are lying vacant now. The candidates can apply online from December 10 to 31. The proforma application will be available on Commission’s Website (https://psc.ap.gov.in) from 10/12/2018 to 31/12/2018 (Note: 30/12/2018 is the last date for payment of fee upto 11:59 mid night). As part of the process, aspiring candidates are required to register their mobile number and e-mail Id on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Police to obtain an one time profile (OTP) registration number. The OTP will be required to complete the application process. For more details, candidates should visit the official website of APPS.

The main examination in online mode for candidates selected in screening test will be held through computer based test on 28/04/2019, 29/04/2019 and 30/04/2019. There would be objective type questions which are to be answered on computer system. Instructions regarding computer based recruitment test are attached as Annexure – III. In case any paper of the Examination is held in different languages, the candidate has to choose the medium in which he/she wants to write the examination and the paper will be valued with reference to that medium only.

A general Mock Test facility is available to the applicants to acquaint themselves with the computer based recruitment test. Applicant can visit the website and practice the answering pattern under MOCK TEST option available on main page of website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

Physically Handicapped candidates are not eligible for this post.

Number of Vacancy:

Forest Range Officer post: 24

Important Dates:

Submission of online application begins : December 10, 2018

Submission of online application closes : December 31, 2018

Test date: From April 28, 2019

(Mock test facility will be made available for candidate who want to practice the online mode of examination, on the official website)

Pay Scale:

Rs 31,460 – Rs 84,970

Age Limit:

Betwwn 18 to 28 years as on July 1, 2018.

Eligibility:

1) He / She is of sound health, active habits and free from any bodily defect or infirmity rendering him unfit for such service:,

2) His / Her character and antecedents are such as to qualify him for such service:,

3) He /She possesses the academic and other qualifications prescribed for the post: and

4) He/ She is a citizen of India:

Provided that no candidate other than a citizen of India may be appointed except with the previous sanction of the State Government and except in accordance with such conditions and restrictions as they may be laid down. Such sanction shall be not be accorded unless the State Government are satisfied that sufficient number of citizens of India, who are qualified and suitable are not available.

Educational Qualification:

Forest Range Officers in AP Forest Service

Must possess a Bachelor’s Degree of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or State Act or a Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission; or any equivalent qualification in the following subjects:

(I) Agriculture (II) Botany (III) Chemistry (IV) Computer Applications / Computer Science (V) Engineering (Agriculture / Chemical / Civil / Computer / Electrical / Electronics / Mechanical) (VI) Environmental Science (VII) Forestry (VIII) Geology (IX) Horticulture (X) Mathematics (XI) Physics (XII) Statistics (XIII) Veterinary Science (XIV) Zoology

Physical Requirements:

No person shall be eligible for appointment by Direct Recruitment unless:

For Men:

i) He is not less than 163 cms. in height;

ii) He has 84 cms. around the chest on expansion with an expansion of not less than 5 Cms. and

iii) He is able to walk 25 Kms. in Four (4) hours.

For Women:

i) She is not less than 150 Cms. in height;

ii) She has 79 cms. around the chest on expansion with an expansion of not less than 5 cms. and

iii) She is able to walk 16 Kms. in four (4) hours Provided further that in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and races such as Gurkhas, Nepalese, Assamese, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Nagaland, Manipuri, Goutha, Kashmir, Sikkimese, Bhutanese and Tripura, the minimum standard of height shall be as follows:

Men :152 Cms.

Women:145 Cms

Hall Tickets can be downloaded whenever the Commission uploads them to its website. Intimation would be given through the website regarding downloading of Hall Tickets.

