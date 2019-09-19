APPSC result 2019: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the results for the Forest range officer examination.

APPSC result 2019: The results for the recruitment examination for forest range officers have been announced by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in. The screening test was scheduled to be held on May 28, 2019, in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

All the candidates who will clearly pass the screening test will be called for the main exam. The main examination dates are still not confirmed. Candidates can access their screening test result by following below mentioned steps.

Steps to check APPSC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), psc.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Tap the link saying APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers present on the home page.

Step 3: you will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: A new PDF will open up.

Step 5: Check and find your name in the list and the qualifying status.

Step 6: Download the PDF list.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

The cut-off marks for the screening test are 65.51 as states by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) for general standards. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 24 posts are to be filled. For any further information, candidates can visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

