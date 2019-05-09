APPSC revised Answer Key 2019-2020: The revised answer key has been released and the same can be downloaded from the official website.

APPSC revised Answer Key 2019-2020: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the final answer key on its official website i.e psc.ap.gov.in. Prior to the final one, the APPSC had also released the provisional answer key following which the candidates were eligible to raise objections against the answer key if any within the stipulated time frame. After taking the suggested answers into consideration, the commission has released the revised answer key which is also known as the final answer key.

APPSC revised Answer Key 2019-2020: APPSC Answer Key

The answer key helps candidates to estimate their marks and expected percentage, therefore the chance of qualifying the APPSC examinations. The answer key is released in one pdf format and varies from paper to paper. For each paper, a separate answer key is released in pdf format.

APPSC Answer Key 2019-2020: How to calculate scores from APPSC answer key

For calculating marks, scores candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned steps. They should also note that while estimating the marks, they will be required to follow the marking scheme and then only he/she will be able to calculate the estimated marks.

Go to the official website and download your APPSC answer key Match your marked answers after you have downloaded the answers present in the answer key Tally the number of correct and incorrect answers For correct answers, marks will be given while for incorrect ones, there will be negative marking To know more about the marking scheme, candidates can refer to the official notification comprising the marking pattern for all the answers. The notification has been uploaded on the official website.

