APRJC CET result 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) conducted on May 10, 2018 from 10:00am to 12:30pm. On May 21, the APRJC CET result was announced at the official website @ aprjdc.apcfss.in. Every year, Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) is conducted by A.P Residential Education Institutions Society (Regd).

APRJC CET result 2018: The Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) was conducted on May 10, 2018 from 10:00am to 12:30pm. Seeking admission into Intermediate MPC, BiPC, CEC & MEC in Residential Junior Colleges in the State of AP, the APRJC CET examination was attempted by a large number of candidates. Students scoring best ranks in the examination will get the admission into their desired college & branch. On May 21, the APRJC CET result was announced at the official website @aprjdc.apcfss.in. Every year, Andhra Pradesh Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (APRJC CET) is conducted by A.P Residential Education Institutions Society (Regd).

Candidates scoring high rank can take admission in their desired colleges across Andhra Pradesh. The Candidates can check the result, score, and rank from the APRJC portal soon after the APRJC results will be accessible in 1st week of June.

Steps to download APRJC CET Result, Rank Card / Scorecard 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APRJC i.e. @aprjdc.apcfss.in.

Step 2: You can search for the respective results on the link and click on it available on the homepage.

Step 3: Submit the required details that include the registration number and APRJC Hall Ticket Number.

Step 4: The merit list will be displayed on the screen through which you will be able to check your APRJC CET Results 2018.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App