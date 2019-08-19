APSBCL Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 9267 sales jobs is now open through the official website - apsbcl.aponline.gov.in. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website and start applying for the posts.

APSBCL Recruitment 2019: Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd or APSBCL has released a notification for the recruitment of Salesmen and Sales Supervisor through the official website – apsbcl.aponline.gov.in. According to the notice, applications have been invited for 9267 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts. Those who are looking for a job opportunity are advised to download the APSBCL Recruitment 2019 notification on the official website and apply on the prescribed format on or before the last date.

According to the last date, the application process for the recruitment will be closed by the authority on August 25, 2019. Moreover, the vacant posts are contractual for which the online registrations began on August 17, 2019. Candidates interested to apply must visit the official website of the authority i.e. apsbcl.aponline.gov.in and submit their application forms.

How to check the notification online?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Ltd – apsbcl.aponline.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ APSBCL Recruitment 2019 Notification “

“ On clicking, candidates will be directed to a pdf

Now, download the pdf and take a print out if necessary for reference

Candidates must note that they need to fulfil the eligibility criteria for applying to the posts. Candidates can check the important dates and other details of the recruitment process on the official notification before filling up the online application form. The contract will be for a year and only male candidates above 21 years and less than 40 years of age are eligible to apply for the posts mentioned above.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website and download the recruitment notification: apsbcl.aponline.gov.in

