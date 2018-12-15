APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Cards for CCE Prelims 2018 on its official website. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the same.

APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming APSC CCE Prelims 2018 through its official website. All the candidates who have filled up their application forms this year and are going to appear in the examination to be conducted by the Commission can check the official website of APSC and download the Admit Cards with the help of the steps given below.

The official website of APSC is – apsc.nic.in. The commission will be conducting the examination to select the list of best candidates for the post of junior officers.

Direct link to download the Admit Card: https://www.onlinener.com/PRILI18/

Candidates can download the APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card by following the instructions given here:

Log in to the official website of Assam – apsc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, “APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card link” on the homepage

Read the download instructions and fill in the details

Click on submit

The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference

To directly download the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2018, click on this link: http://apsc.nic.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More