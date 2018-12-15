APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Cards or Hall Tickets for the upcoming APSC CCE Prelims 2018 through its official website. All the candidates who have filled up their application forms this year and are going to appear in the examination to be conducted by the Commission can check the official website of APSC and download the Admit Cards with the help of the steps given below.
The official website of APSC is – apsc.nic.in. The commission will be conducting the examination to select the list of best candidates for the post of junior officers.
Direct link to download the Admit Card: https://www.onlinener.com/PRILI18/
Candidates can download the APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card by following the instructions given here:
- Log in to the official website of Assam – apsc.nic.in
- Click on the link that reads, “APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card link” on the homepage
- Read the download instructions and fill in the details
- Click on submit
- The Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer
- Download the APSC CCE Prelims 2018 Admit Card and take a print out of the same for future reference
To directly download the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2018, click on this link: http://apsc.nic.in/
