APSC Recruitment 2019: As per the latest notification released by The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), the recruitment body has invited the candidates to apply for the position of assistant engineer agricultural development officer and research assistant on its official website apsc.nic.in. The interested candidates are requested to apply for the position through the official website. The commencement of the application process will begin from January 8 and it will end after one month i.e. on February 8, 2019.

According to the notification, the Candidates need to send application forms with ‘Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati – 781022’. A prescribed format needs to be followed, as per the latest notification. On the envelope, the candidates are requested to write the applied post in bold letters. Later, the candidates can download the application forms through the official website.

APSC recruitment 2019: Post-wise vacancy detail

A total of 157 posts are vacant. While 11, 7, 3, 3, 115 and 9 posts are unoccupied for Assistant engineer (civil), Assistant Engineer (mechanical), Assistant Engineer (electrical), Assistant Engineer (chemical) , Agricultural development officer and Research assistant respectively.

Application fee structure

An unreserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 250. While those from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category need to pay Rs 150 as application fee. The candidates belonging to PwD category with BPL certificate will be exempted from the application fee.

