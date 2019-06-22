APSLPRB 2018 SCT SI, RSI final exam marks have been released on the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in. Steps to download the marks have been mentioned in the article below.

APSLPRB 2018 SCT SI, RSI final written exam marks have been released by the examination conducting authority on the official website – slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates who had written in the examination are advised to download the final answer keys and OMR sheet available on the official website. According to reports, the applications for verification of the answer has to be submitted before June 23rd, 2019.

Moreover, the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board conducted this recruitment drive for the following posts – SCT SI (Civil) (Men& Women), SCT RSI (APSP) (Men), Dy. Jailor (Men & Women), SCT RSI (AR) (Men & Women) and Station Fire Officers (Men). The final written exam marks and data for candidates that appeared in the recruitment exam of the above-mentioned posts were released on June 21, 2019.

How to check the APSLPRB 2018 SCT SI, RSI final exam marks?

Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board as mentioned above – slprb.ap.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to submit the OMR Verification of the Final Written Test for the posts SCT SIs (CIvil) and SCT RSIs (AR) (Men & Women), SCT RSIs (APSP), SFO & Dy. Jailor (Men&Women) – 2019-06-21”

On clicking, the candidates will be directed to a page like the one displayed in this article above

Here, candidates need to enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth

Now, click on the option Submit and Continue

Here’s the direct link to submit the OMR Verification of the Final Written Test for the above mentioned vacant posts: slprb.ap.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App