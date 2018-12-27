APSLPRB SI prelims results: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has announced the prelims written examination result that was conducted on December 16, 2018. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result.

APSLPRB SI prelims results: The result for the written recruitment exam for sub-inspectors (SI) has been announced on the official website slprb.ap.gov.in, by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board. The applications have been invited in several categories– civil, armed, reserved sub-inspector of police (APSP), deputy jailors, correctional, services department and station fire officers in Andhra Pradesh fire and emergency services department.

The examination was held on December 16 across seven locations that is in 240 centres in Andhra Pradesh. A total of 1,22,160 participated in the exam. Out of which 51,926 have qualified the examination.

The male qualifying candidates are 46,915 and 5,011 are females. Most of the qualifying candidates as many as 12,703 were from Visakhapatnam centre.

How to download the result of APSLPRB SI prelims results

Step 1: Go to the official website –slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On homepage under the ‘latest news’ link find, ‘download OMR sheet for prelim written test’

Step 3: A new window will be displayed

Step 4: In the new window, fill-in your login details and check the result

APSLPRB SI prelims results: Qualifying marks

The minimum cut-off for qualifying the recruitment exam for unreserved category candidates is 40 per cent marks in each paper. While for SC and ST candidates SC, ST and ex-servicemen category, 30 per cent is the minimum bar belonging to OBC category, 35 per cent marks is the qualifying standard.

