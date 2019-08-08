APSOS Supplementary Results 2019 out: The results for the class 10 and class 12 supplementary examination has been declared by the Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS). Students can check their result by visiting apopenschool.org.

APSOS Supplementary Results 2019 out: The Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS) Supplementary Results 2019 have been declared for the SSC and Intermediate exam today. All the students who have appeared for the same can check their result by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS), apopenschool.org. All the candidates must keep it in mind that the Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS) has issued the results only for the students who appeared in the supplementary examinations conducted in July 2019. The Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS) for both class 10 and class 12 from July 11, 2019, to July 18, 2019. The p[ractical exam for the same were conducted from July 19, 2019, to July 21, 2019. After the completion of the examinations, all the students were eagerly waiting for the announcement of the APSOS Results 2019.

Steps to check APSOS Supplementary result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Open School (APSOS), apopenschool.org.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Quick link section on the homepage.

Step 3: Tap the Link saying SSC and Intermediate Results for July 2019 Exam present on the home page.

Step 4: Click on the appropriate link as per your class.

Step 5: enter your examination roll number along with other required details in the mentioned fields.

Step 6: Verify all the details thoroughly.

Step 7: Tap the submit button.

Step 8: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Download the result.

Step 10: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

