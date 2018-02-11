On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of School Education (CSE) released APTET Admit cards 2018. Aspirants who are looking forward to give the exam can find their hall tickets on the board's official website @aptet.apcfss.in. Andhra Pradesh CSE has issued the admit cards notification, the board has activated the links for paper 1 and 3, while the link to download admit card for Paper 2 will be activated shortly.

The people who have the professional qualifications of Teacher Training such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.El.Ed are eligible to take part in the test. It’s a mandatory qualification for one who wanted to be a teacher from Class I to class VIII. Candidates can click on the link provided here to Download APTET 2018 Admit Cards with the Steps to Download instructions below.

APTET 2018: Candidates can find and download their admit cards by simply following these steps :

Step 1: Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh CSE.

Step 2: Click on the “Download Hall ticket” link.

Step 3: It will lead the candidate to this page.

Step 4: Enter your Candidate ID or Reference ID.

Step 5: Enter your date of birth

Step 6: Click “Submit”.

Step7 : Download your admit card and take a print out for future reference.

The test is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in government schools from Class 1 to Class 8. Paper 1 is meant for teachers opting for Class 1 to Class 5 and Paper 2 for Class 6 to Class 8. It is conducted by both Central government and State governments in India. Most states conduct their own TET.[1] The test is conducted in order fulfil and achieve the goals of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act.: