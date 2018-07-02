APTET Results 2018 Andhra Pradesh: The APTET results 2018 has been announced by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) at aptet.apcfss.in. The AP TET-2018 examinations were held in June 2018 in three different parts for aspirants willing to become teachers for class 1 to 8. Here are steps you can follow to download your APTET rank card online.

APTET Results 2018 Andhra Pradesh: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET-2018) results were declared by the Commissioner of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh (CSE AP) at the official website of the board i.e. @ results.apcfss.in. The state education minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao as per reports will release the entire AP TET-2018 result at the CSE headquarters during the press conference scheduled for today. The AP TET Results along with AP TET Rank Card or AP TET Marks sheet was released today at the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The examination was held for the candidates who are eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in three different parts on various dates. Aspirants appearing for paper 1 wrote their exam for teaching classes 1 to 5 from June 10 to June 12. Paper II A was held for candidates willing to teach classes 6 to 8 from June 13 to June 19 and Paper II (B) was conducted on June 21, 2018.

Candidates who appeared for AP TET-2018 examination can check their results by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Log in to the website results.apcfss.in

Step 2: Click to the link appearing on the page that says, 2018 AP TETE Result.

Step 3: Enter the required details.

Step 4: Download the result

Step 5: Candidates can take a print out of the result for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More