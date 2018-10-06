Army Public School Recruitment 2018: The Army Public School has invited applications for the posts of PGT, TGT, PRT teachers on its official website. The last date for filling up the application form is October 24, 2018.

Army Public School Recruitment 2018: The Army Public School had recently released a notification for the recruitment of PGT, TGT, PRT teachers through its official website. According to reports, there are as many as 8,000 vacancies against the above0mentioned posts and interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the official notification by logging into aps-csb.in.

As per a notification released on the official website, candidates can directly apply through the official website – aps-csb.in by 5 pm on 24 October 2018. Moreover, all the candidates applying for the posts should note that they are required to apply for only one post. The Admit Cards for the recruitment examination will also be available on the official website from November 3, 2018.

Eligibility criteria for PGT/TGT/PRT under Army Public School Recruitment 2018:

For PGT: Candidates applying for PGT posts must have BEd and post-graduation degrees with minimum 50% in both

For TGT: Candidates applying for TGT posts must have passed BEd and graduation degree with minimum 50% marks

For PRT: Candidates applying for PRT posts must have BEd/two-year diploma graduation with minimum 50% marks

How to apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of the Army Public School – aps-csb.in Under the registration column, click on the New User tab if you have not registered After registering yourself, log in with the User Id and Password Click on the relevant link for applying online Candidates will then be directed to the application page Here, fill in all the necessary details and submit Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Click on this link to apply online directly: http://aps-csb.in/Candidate/ExistingUser.aspx

