The Army Recruiting Office based at Rohtak has invited applications from eligible candidates for various posts. The recruitment rally will be held from August 3 until August 12, 2018. Interested candidates are advised to submit applications in the prescribed format.

The recruitment drive will be held for engaging candidates under the following categories, Soldier Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman under the Army Recruitment 2018.

Applications will be accepted till July 18, 2018, and late submissions will not be entertained at any cost. Those who have passed Class 10 or matriculation examination will are eligible to apply for the posts mentioned above. Candidates will have to submit their application in the prescribed format for the Army Recruitment Rally 2018.

