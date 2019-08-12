ARO Nagpur Recruitment 2019: The Army Recruiting Office or ARO has released a notification for Army job rally in Nagpur. The recruitment rally will be held at the district sports stadium, Chandrapur from October 12 to October 23, 2019. Check details herein this article.

ARO Nagpur Recruitment 2019: The recruiting body of army or Army Recruiting Office or ARO in Nagpur has released a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates into the Army through its official website. According to the notice, a recruitment rally will be conducted for men at the district sports stadium, Chandrapur from October 12 to October 23, 2019.

Moreover, the recruitment drive is being conducted for all eligible candidates from the districts of Chandrapur, Amravati, Bhandara, Akola, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim and Yavatmal. Candidates willing to participate in the recruitment drive must register themselves through the official website.

Candidates should note that the completion of the registration process is mandatory for confirming their participation in the recruitment drive. The registration process will commence from August 13, 2019, to September 26, 2019. The recruiting body will send the admit cards for the written examination from September 27, 2019, till October 10, 2019, via e-mail.

ARO Nagpur Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

The registration process to commence: August 13, 20

The last date for regisration: September 26, 2019

Admit Card release date: September 27, 2019

Last date to receive or collect admit cards: October 10, 2019

Candidates must note that if they fail to receive their admit cards by October 4, 2019 then they have to inform the same to thge authority. Candidates must also note that they will be permitted to the rally after they produce their admit cards only. Hence, the admit cards are mandatory for appearing in the test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App